Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,770,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 9,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. 24,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,388 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $737,656,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

