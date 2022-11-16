Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,218,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $73,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.34. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 318.52%.

HCSG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

