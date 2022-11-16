HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Update

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $77.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $77.55 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.70.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.