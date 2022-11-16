HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Update

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $77.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $77.55 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.70.
About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLKHF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.