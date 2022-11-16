Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. 1,015,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,716. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.09%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

