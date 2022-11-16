Hermez Network Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $149.89 million and approximately $389,547.89 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00024861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,502.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010429 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00037642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00042398 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022518 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00239642 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.15655505 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $283,951.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.