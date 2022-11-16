HI Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $115.85 million and $682,474.34 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,482.20 or 0.99994109 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010376 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00040286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00042316 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022542 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00239736 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04173027 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $711,106.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

