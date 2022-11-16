Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNLN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,251. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 554.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 474,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $148,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter.

