Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 13th

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Highwoods Properties has a payout ratio of 168.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Shares of HIW opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72.

HIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

