Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Purchases 472,180 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,180 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics makes up approximately 7.0% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $62,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.72.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,790. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $138.35.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

