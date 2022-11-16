Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (OTC:HPGSF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 2,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 5,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 130 ($1.53) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

