Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) General Counsel Sells $2,047,780.24 in Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hologic Stock Performance
Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.30. 1,387,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hologic (HOLX)
