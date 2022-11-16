Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) General Counsel Sells $2,047,780.24 in Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.30. 1,387,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

