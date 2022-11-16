holoride (RIDE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $472,840.62

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, holoride has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $36.85 million and $472,840.62 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,257.67 or 0.07477427 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00080116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00062395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00023836 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001506 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.09404299 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $333,255.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.