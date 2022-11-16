Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $390.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s current price.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.52.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $311.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.34. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $542,084,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $341,915,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

