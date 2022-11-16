Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush upgraded Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.04.

HMPT stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $236.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

