Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.00. 2,446,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.07. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

