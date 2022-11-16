Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

HKXCY traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.83. 616,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,120. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

