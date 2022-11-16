Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Reaches $0.0698 on Major Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0698 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and $147,457.20 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

