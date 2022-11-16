Horizen Price Reaches $10.90 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.90 or 0.00064324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $131.79 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00242853 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00087695 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

