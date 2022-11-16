Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in October

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

