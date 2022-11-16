H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.82.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.26. The company had a trading volume of 243,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.42. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.43. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.22 and a 52-week high of C$16.74.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.