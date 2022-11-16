Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,488,200 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 1,387,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HHUSF remained flat at 2.90 during trading on Wednesday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of 2.90 and a fifty-two week high of 3.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HHUSF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nomura raised shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Hua Hong Semiconductor

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

