HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HubSpot Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of HUBS traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.74. 17,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,372. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.38. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $866.00.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HubSpot (HUBS)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.