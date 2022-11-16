Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $261.99

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.99 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 304 ($3.57). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 304 ($3.57), with a volume of 664,111 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.23) to GBX 325 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.23) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 309.17 ($3.63).

Get Hunting alerts:

Hunting Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £503.07 million and a PE ratio of -6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 262.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 262.09.

Hunting Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hunting

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.18%.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £36,300 ($42,655.70).

Hunting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.