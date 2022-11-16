Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in October

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 619,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.2 days.

Hurricane Energy Price Performance

Hurricane Energy stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,818. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Hurricane Energy has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

