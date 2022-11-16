Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in October

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 619,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.2 days.
Hurricane Energy Price Performance
Hurricane Energy stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,818. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Hurricane Energy has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.16.
Hurricane Energy Company Profile
