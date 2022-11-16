Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 7.3%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) was down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.78. Approximately 397,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,736,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$349.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

