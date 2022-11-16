Hxro Price Down 62.2% Over Last 7 Days (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 62.2% against the US dollar. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $23.42 million and approximately $1,715.14 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

