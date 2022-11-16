Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hyperfine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 34,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $30,694.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 578,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,727.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYPR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 82,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,799. Hyperfine has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

