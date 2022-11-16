IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of IAC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 36.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 91,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,099. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. IAC has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $140.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

