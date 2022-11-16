IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance

IAALF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 73,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,057. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.64. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

