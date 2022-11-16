Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Plans $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Icahn Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Icahn Enterprises has a payout ratio of 1,081.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,081.1%.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $338,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

