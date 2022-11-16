Icapital Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,177.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 172,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,899,226. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

