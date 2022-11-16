Icapital Wealth LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Five9 comprises approximately 1.6% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 19.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 995,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,757,000 after purchasing an additional 165,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 42.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock traded down $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,225. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $167.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Five9

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,590. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

