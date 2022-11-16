Icapital Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Icapital Wealth LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.3% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,418,887 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

CRM stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.13, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.77. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $309.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

