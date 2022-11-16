Icapital Wealth LLC Sells 25,927 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Icapital Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,927 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.4% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3 %

Walt Disney Company Profile

Shares of DIS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $171.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.