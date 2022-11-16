Icapital Wealth LLC Sells 32,194 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Icapital Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,194 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $576,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 62.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 127,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Doximity by 153.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,010 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 3,458.9% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Doximity stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,810. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Doximity Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doximity (DOCS)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.