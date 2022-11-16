Icapital Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7,622.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 93.5% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.52. 66,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,111. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.