Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Cuts Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in EnerSys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 139.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 55,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in EnerSys by 22.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 601,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 47,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

ENS stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

