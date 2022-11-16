Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

PM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.00. 41,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,500. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.