Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $3.04 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,946,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

