Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 23,000 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $5.26 on Wednesday, reaching $135.45. 161,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

