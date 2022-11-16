Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes $354,000 Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.38% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the second quarter worth $244,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the second quarter worth $245,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $318,000.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

