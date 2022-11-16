Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Down 9.5%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 56,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 87,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Iconic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The company has a market cap of C$12.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

