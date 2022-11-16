Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in October

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,127,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 8,457,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,968.5 days.

Idorsia Price Performance

Shares of IDRSF stock remained flat at $14.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDRSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Idorsia from CHF 28 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Idorsia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Idorsia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Featured Stories

