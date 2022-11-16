ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 5.8%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 14,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,690,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth $50,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

Featured Stories

