ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 5.8%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 14,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,690,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
