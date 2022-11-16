Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Down 10.5% in October

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 473,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

IBCP stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $519.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. Independent Bank has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $214,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Independent Bank by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

