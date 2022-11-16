Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 18.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Inhibrx Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INBX opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. Inhibrx has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $45.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inhibrx

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,340,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,195,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,572,981.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $769,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,876,216.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,340,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,195,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,572,981.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,775. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 282.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,986 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter worth approximately $23,180,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter worth approximately $11,615,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 50.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,837,000 after purchasing an additional 973,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter worth approximately $10,749,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

