Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.38). The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $623.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,027.10% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3034.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 497,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

