Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Down 5%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 19,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 145,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.11.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Stories

