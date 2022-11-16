Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Down 5%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 19,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 145,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Inozyme Pharma Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.11.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma Company Profile
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.