InPlay Oil Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

TSE IPO traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$1.61 and a 1 year high of C$5.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 1.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.25 price objective on InPlay Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

