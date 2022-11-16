Insider Buying: Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Director James S. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,067.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. 866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,298. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

CLMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

